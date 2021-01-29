Church established by slave owners creates reparations fund

Several Episcopal dioceses — including ones in New York and Texas — have launched reparations programs within the past two years. The Diocese of Texas has allocated $13 million toward long-term programs aimed at benefiting Blacks.

Memorial will take half the funding from its endowment and half from its operating budget, and will provide $100,000 each year for the next five years, said the Rev. Grey Maggiano.

“The parish has been focusing on uncovering the truth of our past,” Maggiano, the church’s rector, said. “We’ve been studying the true impact that Memorial inflicted on our neighbors through housing segregation and redlining, through disenfranchisement of Black voters, and through inequity in school and youth programs here in Baltimore.”

Maggiano led members of the vestry, or governing board, and other parishioners in reviewing old vestry notes, old articles from The Baltimore Sun and The Afro-American newspapers and conducting interviews with longtime church neighbors.

Among the findings was that the church’s longest-serving rector, William Meade Dame, was an avowed segregationist who presided over dedication ceremonies at two of Baltimore’s longest-standing Confederate monuments, and that church leaders fought well into the 1950s to prevent Blacks from joining.

