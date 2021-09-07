CIA veteran: al-Qaida will rebuild within Afghanistan

Equally important, he said, is that the U.S. uphold its values as it hunts terrorists. He acknowledged that the years immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks were a controversial period for the CIA, when it ran secret prisons and allowed interrogations that many people say crossed the line into torture.

He said those are missions the CIA never should have accepted.

“Contrary to conventional wisdom, we were not experienced at interrogations,” he said. “Interviewing somebody who is willing to tell you everything, you know, we’re really good at that. But getting somebody to talk who doesn’t want to talk to you, no experience in that whatsoever.”

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, moderated the discussion with Morell, which covered his time at the CIA before and after Sept. 11. Parekh noted during Tuesday's forum that the attack on the Pentagon occurred within the Eastern District of Virginia.

“These tragedies are deeply personal for our community,” Parekh said. "We join with our neighbors, remembering those when we lost, thanking those who responded to save lives and honoring those who gave their last full measure of devotion.”

On Thursday, a panel is planned to discuss the 2006 trial of Zacarias Moussaoui, the only person convicted in a U.S. court for a role in the Sept. 11 attacks. The judge who presided over the trial, Leonie Brinkema, is scheduled to participate, as are a prosecutor and defense lawyer from the trial.

