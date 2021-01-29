Cicely Tyson paved way for Black actors to follow footsteps

At the age of 88, Tyson won the Tony for best leading actress in a play for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful.” The revival was the actor’s first time back on Broadway in three decades. She refused to turn meekly away when the teleprompter told her to wrap up her acceptance speech.

A new generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 hit “The Help.” More recently, she was seen on TV in a recurring role on “How to Get Away with Murder," which starred Davis. And in roles in Tyler Perry films — ”Diary of a Mad Black Woman'' and “Madea's Family Reunion” —- her character gave sage advice on forgiveness and living with integrity.

“Often times the talent and success of Black girls and women are treated as gold in the pan —temporary and fleeting," inauguration poet Amanda Gorman, 22, said in a written statement. “Tyson showed the world that the Black woman is more than a moment. We are legends, myths in our own right.”

Gil Robertson, the co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association, said Tyson was a pillar for the African American community.