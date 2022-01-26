 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Circuit Judge Eunice Lee

  • Updated
  • 0

Circuit Judge Eunice Lee, a former New York public defender whom Biden nominated to the Second Circuit on the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This upside down house requires some acrobatics to get your photo op

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News