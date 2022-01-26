Circuit Judge Eunice Lee, a former New York public defender whom Biden nominated to the Second Circuit on the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Circuit Judge Eunice Lee, a former New York public defender whom Biden nominated to the Second Circuit on the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI said.
Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots.
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died at age 74.
As the free N95 masks begin to become available in parts of the U.S., here's what you need to know about getting one.
Things to know today: Russia says U.S. will provide written responses on Ukraine; Meat Loaf dies at 74; Adele makes tearful announcement. Plus, the weekend weather.
Things to know today: US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert; London police probe parties; Biden uses vulgarity to insult Fox News reporter. Get caught up.
A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse, who turned 19 this month, says his intention is to destroy the rifle.
A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in a German diocese faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI's handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s.
Peter Doocy said the president called him later to the clear the air. Doocy said Biden told him, "It's nothing personal, pal."
The SAT exam will move to a digital format in 2024 and will be shorter, administrators announced. A closer look at the changes and the reasons for them.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.