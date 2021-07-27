City claims Black man pointed gun at officer who shot him

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia Beach say a Black man fatally shot by police had pointed a gun at the officer who shot him.

The city's claim appears in a court filing in response to a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man’s family earlier this year, The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday.

Donovon Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in late March along the city’s oceanfront during a chaotic night in which 10 people were shot during separate incidents in a short period of time.

Police initially said that a uniformed officer “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him. The city's legal filing on July 21 alleges that the officer “feared for his life and the lives of other officers and citizens in the vicinity."

The officer was identified in the filing as Solomon D. Simmons III, who is also Black. The city alleges that Simmons heard “what sounded to him like the slide of a handgun placing a bullet in the chamber.”