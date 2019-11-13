City clerk ordered to pay $42K for refusing records request

Henry’s attorney, Wesley Carrillo, was out of the office Wednesday and didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

“This decision is a godsend,” said Bernie Rhodes, a Kansas City media attorney who was not involved in the case. “I can’t tell you how many times I get an objection that a document is closed because it relates to a lawsuit or relates to an investigation.”

Wyrick’s mother, Cecile Leggio, was killed when her car was struck by another as she was turning at an intersection in Raytown. Wyrick requested records about the intersection’s safety and design, which she contended had limited visibility.

Wyrick eventually filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, claiming it should have known the intersection was dangerous. Earlier this year, the city settled with Wyrick for $87,500 and agreed to make the intersection safer.

Kansas City attorney Chris Dandurand, who represented Wyrick, said the appeals court’s decision provides “some clarity and some guidance for government entities facing these Sunshine requests, particularly with regard to the litigation exception.”

