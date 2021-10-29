City nixes violation after giant chef's knife creates stir in upscale Tulsa neighborhood

The city isn’t going to stick it to Tim Inman, after all.

The chef and owner at Stonehorse Cafe was notified by the city earlier this week that the 14-foot-high stainless steel chef’s knife sculpture he placed in his front yard doesn’t violate the city’s zoning code and that the notice of violation he had received last month has been rescinded.

Even if the knife had been found to be in violation of the zoning code, Inman likely would have been able to keep the knife right where it is, as long as he got a permit for it.

But the fight, such as it was, is over, and now he can go back to his unspectacular life in the Terwilleger Heights neighborhood.

“I spend my money on three things: good food, good wine and artwork,” Inman said. “I live a simple life in a smaller house. I like where I live, and what I have around me is stuff that I want to see.”

The story of how the giant knife got there in the first place makes perfect sense if, like Inman, you cook for a living and the oak tree in your front yard dies.

“The oak tree lived its life, and the top of it started dying, and I was afraid that it was going to like fall on my house or somebody walking by, so we had to have that tree cut down,” Inman said. “And before we cut it down, I looked at my wife and I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome if we left the stump and had a knife coming up out of the stump,’ and she agreed that it would be kind of really cool art.”

It couldn’t be just any knife, though. Inman says he hates sharpening knives, so he keeps 10 Victorinox Swiss Army chef’s knives at the restaurant and sharpens them all at once.

“The guy that finally made it (the sculpture), I just took my knife and held it up like that, and I go, ‘That’s what I want it to look like,’ Inman said. “That knife is the knife that I drive everyday.”

Everyone Inman knows has told him they like the sculpture, he said, but someone out there obviously doesn’t. It was a resident’s complaint that prompted the city to take a look at the knife in the first place and ultimately led to the notice of violation.

The Working in Neighborhoods Department inspector found that the knife constituted a sign for a consulting business Inman allegedly was operating out of his home.

That would have been problematic for two reasons: business signs are prohibited in residential districts, and structures — which the city contended the knife is — need to be permitted.

Before Inman’s appeal of the case was heard by the city’s Board of Adjustment, word came down from WIN that the notice had been issued in error, along with an apology for any inconvenience the notice might have caused.

About that dead oak tree: The stump didn’t make it, either, so instead of using that as the base of the sculpture, Inman went with concrete.

Sounds permanent, right? Yes and no.

“If we ever leave there, I’m just going to take that concrete case and the knife up, and I’m taking it with me,” Inman said.

