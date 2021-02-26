City where Trayvon Martin died seeks racial injustice reform

Martin, who lived in Miami, was visiting his father when he was shot Feb. 26, 2012, during a confrontation with George Zimmerman, who has a white father and Hispanic mother, while walking home from a convenience store. Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was later acquitted during a jury trial. Martin's death helped lead to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013.

A resolution approved by commissioners Feb. 22 said: “The city of Sanford recognizes racism and social inequities unfairly disadvantages specific individuals and communities and saps the strength of the whole society through the waste of human resources. The collective prosperity of the City depends upon the equitable access to opportunity for every resident regardless of the color of their skin or social status.”

The 125-year-old city has a history of racial tensions, with weeks of protests erupting following Martin's death. About one-third of Sanford's 60,000 residents are Black. Today, two of the city's commissioners, the police chief and city manager are Black.

Commissioner Sheena Britton, a Black woman elected in June, hopes for action rather than talk.