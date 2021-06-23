Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest

After working with tourism directors around the South to establish the trail, Sentell decided to put together a companion book after a conversation with the Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the civil rights leader and CEO of The King Center in Atlanta.

“She said how concerned she was that young African Americans did not know the story about what her father and people's parents and grandparents went through in the 50s and the 60s in order to leave a better world for their children and grandchildren,” Sentell told an audience including King at the launch. “She said people don't know the story. If you don't know the story then you don't care.”

That, Sentell said, is what prompted him to make the stories of the civil rights movement more accessible by writing the book and putting it all online as well.

Speaking at the launch event, King said it's imperative for people to learn about the people and events that helped put an end to legal segregation.

"It’s important that families all across this nation — regardless of race, ethnicity — bring their children to these historical sites to learn the stories of brave, courageous, visionary, non-violent individuals who changed the South forever,” she said.