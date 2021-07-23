Clarification: Bribery Investigation-Ohio story

CINCINNATI (AP) — In some versions of story published July 22, 2021, The Associated Press reported that FirstEnergy Corp. in Ohio was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The story should have made clear that the group was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. That charge means there’s an accusation of defrauding people of services, not of property or money.
