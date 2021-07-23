 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification: Bribery Investigation-Ohio story
0 Comments
AP

Clarification: Bribery Investigation-Ohio story

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI (AP) — In some versions of story published July 22, 2021, The Associated Press reported that FirstEnergy Corp. in Ohio was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The story should have made clear that the group was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. That charge means there’s an accusation of defrauding people of services, not of property or money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire crews narrowly escapes fast-moving Tamarak Fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News