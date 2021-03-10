Clarification: Capitol Breach-Mutual Aid story

In a story published March 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported that two Arlington County firefighters were the only medics on the Capitol steps tending to police officers Jan. 6. The story should have made clear that other emergency medical personnel also responded to incidents at the U.S. Capitol, including on the Capitol steps earlier in the day.
