 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification: Capitol Breach-Mutual Aid story
View Comments
AP

Clarification: Capitol Breach-Mutual Aid story

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

In a story published March 5, 2021, The Associated Press reported that two Arlington County firefighters were the only medics on the Capitol steps tending to police officers Jan. 6. The story should have made clear that other emergency medical personnel also responded to incidents at the U.S. Capitol, including on the Capitol steps earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief in win for Biden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News