Clarification: Election Security-Ohio story

FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican Club in Pickerington, Ohio, on March 24, 2022. LaRose on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's own reputation for secure voting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the Ohio Secretary of State’s office earlier this year identified just a single case of illegal voting, according to a Democratic Party official. The story should have included the fact that in a series of referrals since 2019, the Secretary of State’s office identified at least 548 cases of potential election fraud violations it referred to prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

