Clarification: Virus Outbreak story
In a story April 9, 2021, about countries worldwide hitting new records for virus cases and deaths, The Associated Press erroneously reported the timing of when New Mexico had become the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents. According to the CDC, New Mexico became the first state to administer at least one vaccine dose to 25% of its residents on March 7, and became the first state to fully vaccinate 25% of its residents on April 3.

ORIGINAL WORDING: The U.S. has now fully vaccinated nearly 20% of its adult population, and New Mexico became the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents — milestones that are still far off for many hard-hit countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

