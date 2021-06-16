Claudette is likely to form and make landfall in the US this week, delivering close to a foot of rainfall

The third named storm of the season will likely develop soon and bring drenching rains to the northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray is tracking the latest.

The US will likely be hit by the first tropical system of the season by the end of this week, bringing nearly a foot of rain to parts of an already drenched South.

The system is currently stationed over over the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico and southern Mexico as a collection of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) puts the chance of tropical development within the next 48 hours at 70%, and a 90% chance within the next five days in the Gulf.

If the disturbance strengthens according to forecasts, it will be named Claudette -- the third named storm of the 2021 season.

Uncertainty is high regarding the track of the storm since it has not formed yet, but current forecasts have the system reaching the northern Gulf Coast this weekend. Landfall of the system is possible from the Texas coast to Florida.

"A tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico," said the NHC in its discussion.