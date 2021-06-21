Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths

Monday morning, Claudette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. The storm was located 65 miles (100 kilometers) east-southeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, and moving east-northeast at 25 mph (41 kph), forecasters said.

The storm was expected to move into the Atlantic Ocean later in the morning, then travel near or south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to the town of Duck on the Outer Banks. An earlier tropical storm watch was discontinued.

About 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain was expected for the Carolinas before the storm moved out to sea. A tornado was possible in the early morning hours along the Outer Banks, forecasters said.

The van in Saturday's crash was carrying children ages 4 to 17 who belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Michael Smith, the youth ranch's CEO, said the van was heading back to the ranch near Camp Hill, northeast of Montgomery, after a week at the beach in Gulf Shores. Candice Gulley, the ranch director, was the van’s only survivor — pulled from the flames by a bystander.