Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Roseann and John Kiernan said they'd have to likely toss their appliances, tear up walls and carpets and replace their ruined car after their house filled with nearly 2 feet of water on Sunday, leaving them without power.

“It’s a mess,” John Kiernan said.

Dolores Hebert recalled being ferried to safety by boat with her dog and cat as 8 inches of rain fell and water surged through the streets.

“I was sleeping and when I woke up, it was up to my knees,” said Hebert, 76, as she stood by a front door bearing 18-inch-high watermarks.

A few miles away in Jamesburg, the whirring of portable pumps split the air on the main street, which suffered extensive flooding.

Luke Becker, co-owner of the Four Boys ice cream stand, said nearly 4 feet of water rushed into the shop, dislodging a tall cooler and leaving 3 inches of mud behind.

“We were initially hoping to be back open by Labor Day, but now it looks like we’ve got to go through all the plumbing and rip out a ton of electrical because we don’t know how much of that was affected,” he said. “Right now there’s really no timetable.”