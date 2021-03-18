Cleanup, investigation underway at fireworks blast site

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are destroying a massive cache of fireworks in a Southern California neighborhood rocked this week by explosions that left two people dead.

Tuesday's blasts rained debris down over a wide area in the city of Ontario, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, and dozens of residents were evacuated. Fireworks are illegal in Ontario, as in many California cities, and investigators are trying to figure out why the explosives were there.

Cousins Alex Paez, 38, and Cesar Paez, 20, were reported missing after the explosion. Their family says they are the two people who were killed, according to a GoFundMe page, although authorities have not yet officially confirmed the victims' identities.

Officials on Thursday said experts have burned about 80 bins — each holding about 27 gallons (102.21 litres) — full of fireworks to safely destroy them. Regional air quality officials advised that neighborhoods directly downwind might experience unhealthy air quality at times.