The 8-month-old cat decided to use a video doorbell to get let inside by his owner.
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, spoke briefly and quietly, reading a poem and remarks from one of her granddaughters.
About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said, officers stopped a car that matched witnesses' descriptions about two miles away and took three suspects into custody.
Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing over the ever-presence of tipping.
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
The suspect worked at one of the businesses where the shootings took place at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm near San Francisco.
Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, sources say.
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration.
The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies.
The candy company has tapped comedian and actress Maya Rudolph to represent the product instead.
