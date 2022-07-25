 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Climate change and this summer's extreme heat | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Intense heat this year from England to Oklahoma has set records that are nearly unprecedented.

North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello talks with us about the climate change connections to extreme heat, what can be done and why we should not give in to doomism.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wildfires prompt evacuations in California as millions in U.S. under heat warnings

