Climate change and what it means for winter snowfall | Across the Sky podcast

Winter is approaching and before you know it, snow will start to blanket parts of the country. Dave Robinson, who runs the Rutgers Global Snow Lab, is an expert in measuring snow. He talks with the Lee Weather team about who uses this immense database of historic snow cover, how climate change has impacted snowfall and the best way to measure this finnicky precipitation.
About the Across the Sky podcast
The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:
Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
People are also reading…
Episode preview
Get an inside look at this episode in the video below:
More winter coverage
Episode playlist