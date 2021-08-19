Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

The Interior Department review will consider the effects of coal mining on air quality and the local environment, whether leasing decisions should consider if the fuel will be exported, and how coal supports the nation's energy needs.

The agency said it will take 30 days of public comment and plans to announce its next steps by November.

The coal program brought in more than $500 million for federal and state coffers through royalties and other payments in 2019, the most recent data available.

The program supports thousands of jobs and has been fiercely defended by industry representatives, Republicans in Congress and officials in coal producing states.

“Our public lands are intended for multiple uses, including the production of affordable, reliable energy for all Americans, and we look forward to providing comment throughout the government’s review,” said Ashley Burke with the National Mining Association, an industry lobbying group.

California, New York, New Mexico and Washington state sued after then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke revived coal lease sales in 2017. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, joined by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups, also filed a legal challenge, while state officials from Wyoming and Montana argued against reviving the moratorium.