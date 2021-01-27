 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actor also known as TV’s Phyllis Lindstrom, dies at 94, publicist says
View Comments
AP

Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actor also known as TV’s Phyllis Lindstrom, dies at 94, publicist says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actor also known as TV’s Phyllis Lindstrom, dies at 94, publicist says.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US suspending some sanctions on Yemen rebels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News