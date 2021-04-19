Closing arguments begin at trial of Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments began Monday at the murder trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, with the city of Minneapolis on edge against a repeat of the violence that erupted last spring over the video of the Black man with Chauvin's knee on his neck.

Floyd was "just a man, lying on the pavement, being pressed upon, desperately crying out. A grown man crying out for his mother. A human being," prosecutor Steve Schleicher said as he sought to convince the racially diverse jury that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd man by pinning him to the pavement for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market last May.

Prosecutors say those actions, despite Floyd's repeated cries that he couldn't breathe, were reckless, unreasonable and warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts.

The defense for the now-fired white officer contends Floyd put himself at risk by using fentanyl and methamphetamine, then resisted officers trying to arrest him — factors that combined with his heart disease to lead to his death.

Judge Peter Cahill opened the day's court session by instructing the jurors on reviewing different types of evidence and told them that they will consider each charge against Chauvin separately.