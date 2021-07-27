Closing arguments held in West Virginia lawsuit over opioids

Farrell referred to testimony from Dr. Rahul Gupta, West Virginia's former health officer and now President Joe Biden's pick as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. In 2016, Gupta conducted contact tracing of all 830 drug overdoses in the state and found that a significant percentage of those who died had opioids in their system but did not have a valid prescription for them, Farrell said.

AmerisourceBergen attorney Bob Nicholas argued that the plaintiffs failed to show that the companies committed unreasonable conduct.

"Licensed pharmacies dispensed the medicines that these doctors prescribed,” Nicholas said. “The only thing to be said about the distributors is that they did not second guess these medical judgments. They did not subvert the standard of care. They did not countermand medical decisions and withhold medicines. They weren’t qualified to do that. It wasn’t their place to do that. And medicine would not have gone where it needed to go.”

Opioid overdoses have been linked to the deaths of nearly 500,000 Americans since 2000 and reached a record of nearly 50,000 in 2019. West Virginia has had the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate.