Clues from unexploded firebomb lead to charges in Portland

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — During a Black Lives Matter protest on Sept. 21, a Portland police officer was sitting in a vehicle used to broadcast warnings and loud noise at protesters when he saw a burning object sailing through the air toward him.

The officer jumped out of the car and found a beer growler made into a Molotov cocktail, a burned rag stuffed into its mouth. The firebomb had not gone off.

According to court records, that bottle produced key evidence that helped lead to charges against an Indiana man who authorities said had come to Portland for protests.

A previously secret 28-count indictment, announced Monday, charges Malik Muhammed with attempted aggravated murder, attempted assault in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and other crimes.

It is one of the most serious court cases to stem from the prolonged protests that rocked Portland last year.

Muhammed, 24, was arrested on Friday and is in an Indiana jail. Joshua Pond, listed on court documents as Muhammed's attorney, said he had no comment on behalf of his client.