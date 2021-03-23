Clyburn: COVID relief bill will boost Dems in 2022 midterms

Badger and her daughters live in Jasper County, a rural area at South Carolina’s southern tip. The county is often among those with South Carolina’s highest unemployment rates, a situation that has only deepened at times during the pandemic.

Badger works as a bookkeeper at Hardeeville Elementary School and, while she's thankful her employment remained steady during the pandemic, she said she had to beef up her home internet so that her 7th grader could do virtual learning while she worked from home for a time.

“It’s going to help take care of some bills,” Badger said. “It’s going to help us get ahead, put some money in savings, just in case COVID continues to be strong.”

It’s that direct payment that Clyburn said makes the plan more beneficial than relief plans like the one that followed the 2008 financial crisis, when he said “trickle down” benefits often took much longer to reach people like Badger. For now, the mother of two said she’s already seeing dividends from what her family is receiving, money that will help now and also in the future.