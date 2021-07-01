Clyburn to push Medicaid expansion in series of town halls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House is embarking on a listening tour to talk up the Biden administration's federal aid package and push for Medicaid expansion in states that have not taken that step.

On a Thursday call with reporters, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn laid out his “Help is Here” town hall tour, which will focus on rural and low-income communities in his native South Carolina. Kicking off Tuesday in Ridgeland, he'll make stops in Manning, North Charleston, Santee and Hopkins over the following week.

Throughout the state, Clyburn said he will be highlighting the benefits of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March by President Joe Biden. That includes an expanded child tax credit that will pay out up to $300 per month for qualified parents.

Clyburn said representatives from the Internal Revenue Service will be on hand at the events to answer questions. Also at the town halls, Clyburn said that community health center workers will be available to provide COVID-19 vaccines for those who are eligible.

“All of us are aware of how catastrophic COVID-19 has been to rural and low-income communities,” Clyburn said. “And what we have seen in the Biden administration is a very comprehensive program to build back better.”