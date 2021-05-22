CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

Santorum later said on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show that he “misspoke” in the sense that it wasn’t clear that he was speaking in the context of the founding of the United States government.

“People say I’m trying to dismiss what happened to the Native Americans,” he said. “Far from it. The way we treated Native Americans was horrific. It goes against every bone and everything I’ve ever fought for as a leader in the Congress.”

On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage.

