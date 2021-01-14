CNN’s Tapper won’t take back criticism of congressional vet

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Jake Tapper, under fire for a comment questioning a Republican congressman and combat veteran’s commitment to democracy, said Thursday the criticism is an attempt to change the subject from the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During coverage of Wednesday's House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Tapper referenced U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, who was among Republicans who voted last week against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Mast lost both legs in an explosion while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2010. Tapper noted Mast's sacrifice “fighting for democracy abroad, although I don't know ... about his commitment to it here in the United States.”

That made Tapper an immediate target online and elsewhere. Fox News Channel's Pete Hegseth, a former U.S. Army National Guard member, called Tapper “an emotional bowl of soup with a serious inferiority complex for veterans and the military.”

Tapper's comment was “a cheap shot you would expect from a partisan posing as a journalist,” Hegseth said on Fox Thursday.