CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping former NY governor and brother in scandal

Video released Monday of an 11-hour interview with investigators last July, shows former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defiantly denied allegations he sexually harassed women and sparred with the lawyers questioning him. During the interrogation, Cuomo insisted he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened. He also bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said Cuomo had pulled her toward him and grabbed her breast in the governor's mansion. Cuomo, 63, said it would be "not even feasible" for him to have done that, especially since he believed his conduct was constantly under scrutiny by enemies, including one of the lawyers then investigating him, former acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.
CNN said Tuesday it was suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.
The network said that documents released by New York's attorney general Monday indicated a greater level in his brother's efforts than the network previously knew.
"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation," the network said.
The CNN anchor had pressed sources for information on his brother's accusers and reported back to the governor's staff, and was active helping to craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony before investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James.
Cuomo had previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced the harassment charges that led to his resignation. But the information released Nov. 29 revealed far more details about what he did.
Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial, after an investigation led by James's office found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Cuomo's program, which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time on weeknights, is often the network's most-watched show of the day.
Cuomo interviewed his brother on the air a number of times during the first two months of the COVID-19 epidemic. It was a hit with viewers, although it violated CNN's policy of not having Cuomo report on his brother, and was a programming decision that has grown worse with time and additional revelations.
Chris Cuomo frequently consulted with his brother's aides when Andrew was fighting the charges last May, sometimes disagreeing with their advice.
"This is my brother, and I'm trying to help my brother through a situation where he told me he did nothing wrong," Cuomo testified last July to investigators at the attorney general's office.
He has said he did nothing to influence his own network's coverage of the story.
Cuomo also said he reached out to other journalists to find out whether they were writing stories about his brother, most notably seeking information on what Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker was writing. He acknowledged he didn't tell CNN he was doing this, and characterized his actions as nothing out of the ordinary for a journalist.
Emails seeking comment were sent to Chris Cuomo and lawyers who previously represented him.
Critics have called on CNN to take action following the attorney general's release, with David A. Graham of The Atlantic saying Cuomo should resign — or be fired by CNN if he doesn't.
Cuomo, a lawyer, is 13 years younger than Andrew Cuomo, who he has described as his best friend. They are the sons of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who was in office from 1982 to 1996.
Photos: Chris Cuomo through the years
State Secretary of New York Mario Cuomo is shown during a press conference with his family, 1977. He holds up his son Christopher, 6. From left: Christopher Cuomo, Mario Cuomo, his wife Matilda, and their son Andrew, 19. Cuomo is running for mayor of New York City. (AP Photo)
STF
Chris Cuomo, right, and cameraman Jim Bolzer from Good Morning America do a live shot from the 6,000-foot level as the early morning sun shines on the south side of Mount Hood, Ore., Monday, Dec. 18, 2006. The body of climber Kelly James was found in a snow cave yesterday and rescue crews will remove him from the mountain today as the search continues for his two fellow climbers. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Don Ryan
News anchor Chris Cuomo, left, and his wife Christina Greeven-Cuomo pose as they arrive at the Candie's Foundation Annual Event to Prevent Benefit, an organization that educates teens about the consequences of teen pregnancy, in New York City, Thursday, May 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Andy Kropa)
ANDY KROPA
Singer's Donny and Marie Osmond make an appearance with hosts Chris Cuomo, second left, and Diane Sawyer, right, in Bryant Park on ABC's "Good Morning America" show on Friday, Aug. 15, 2008, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
ABC News President David Westin, left, announces the network's "50 States In 50 Days" election coverage, in partnership with USA Today, as "Good Morning America" hosts, from second left, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, Chris Cuomo and Diane Sawyer look on during a news conference aboard an antique train car at Grand Central Station Monday, Sept. 8, 2008 in New York. Starting Sept. 15, ABC News and USA Today are partnering to report on one state each day in the run-up to the presidential election. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, is interviewed by ABC News' Chris Cuomo during the Advertising Week Trust Forum II, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
FILE - This April 16, 2012 file photo shows Chris Cuomo at the premiere of the film "Safe" in New York. Cuomo and Kate Bolduan (BALD'-win) will be CNN's anchor team for a new morning show that will begin later this spring. Cuomo joined CNN from ABC earlier this year specifically to do the morning show. Bolduan has covered Congress for CNN and been co-host with Wolf Blitzer of "The Situation Room" in the late afternoon. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)
Evan Agostini
Chris Cuomo of the CNN morning show "New Day" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Bob Woodruff, left, is kissed by Chris Cuomo at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Michael Zorn
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,, left, speaks with host Chris Cuomo during a commercial break during a CNN town hall at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks with host Chris Cuomo during a commercial break at a CNN town hall style televised event at the University of South Carolina School of Law, in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
CNN correspondents Jeff Gagliano and Chris Cuomo speak on air in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Kevin Hagen
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception at The Pool on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
CNN news anchors Anderson Cooper, left, and Chris Cuomo attend the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., laughs as CNN moderator Chris Cuomo speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The LGBTQ-focused town hall featured nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Photos: Andrew Cuomo through the years
New York's Mayor Edward I. Koch, left, Andrew Cuomo, the governor's son, shake hands at a news conference in New York, Oct. 30, 1988. Along with Gov. Mario Cuomo, they announced two transitional housing facilities with a total of 300 apartment units for the homeless will be built in the Bronx as part of the HELP program, which the younger Cuomo founded. At far right is Bronx borough president Fernando Ferrer. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)
Frankie Ziths
Alice Basey, second from left, president of the National Alliance of HUD Tenants discusses with Andrew Cuomo, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the fate of hundreds of families in Dallas, who are on the brink of losing their apartments, Monday, Sept. 8, 1997. Joined by Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Cuomo came to Dallas to announce $47.4 million in HUD assistance. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
VICTOR R CAIVANO
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo, left, gets ready for a pheasant hunt Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, 2000 in Savannah, N.Y. With him are New York assemblymen Dick Smith, center, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Michael Bragman, right, of Cicero, N.Y. (AP Photo/Michael Okoniewski)
MICHAEL OKONIEWSKI
Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary speaks at the Faith Communities and Community Building conference Thursday, June 15, 2000 at Riverside Church in New York. Cuomo increased federal funding to $1 billion for churches, synagogues and mosques to provide housing and other social services. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
ED BAILEY
Former Housing Secretary Andrew Cuomo, center, arrives at the Byram Hills Central School District Administrative Offices with his wife, Kerry Kennedy Cuomo, and their daughters, Cara, 6-years-old, left, Michaela, 3-years-old, 2nd from left, and Mariah, right, Friday, June 22, 2001, in Armonk, N.Y. Cuomo enrolled his twin daughters in the first grade in the Byram Hills public school after buying a home in Westchester county. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
SHAWN BALDWIN
Andrew Cuomo, second from right, the former federal Housing Secretary and New York Democratic gubernatorial hopeful, is embraced by his old boss, former President Clinton, to the applause of Cuomo's running mate Charlie King, left, at a news conference where Cuomo announced that he is abandoning his foundering for governor and will support his opponent state Comptroller H. Carl McCall, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2002, in New York. Clinton and Rep. Charles Rangel, one of McCall's biggest boosters, were on hand for the surprise announcement one week before the Sept. 10 Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)
BETH A. KEISER
Former congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro, left, speaks during a news conference as Andrew Cuomo, right looks on at City Hall Thursday May 4, 2006 in New York. Ferraro endorsed Cuomo in his run for New York State's Attorney General. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FRANK FRANKLIN II
Jeanine Pirro and Andrew Cuomo shake hands with each other before their first debate in the state attorney general's race, at WABC-TV in New York Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Pirro called her opponent inexperienced, while Cuomo tried to portray himself as Eliot Spitzer's chosen successor. (AP Photo/James Estrin, Pool)
JAMES ESTRIN
New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media as Governor Eliot Spitzer looks on in the Governor's New York office, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2007. The Governor and Attorney General announced key initiatives that their respective offices are taking to address the rising rate of home foreclosures and the sending of a joint letter to Congress calling for continued federal action to combat subprime lending practices. On the left is Lieutenant Governor David Paterson. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
LOUIS LANZANO
New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo at a Law Day event in Albany, N.Y., Friday, May 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo speaks in Albany, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 11, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee attend the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
President Barack Obama greets New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, right, as New York Gov. David Paterson, is seen second from right, before Obama speaks about the economy, Monday, Sept. 21, 2009, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
Jimmy McMillan, candidate for Rent is 2 Damn High party listens as Democratic candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks at the 2010 New York State Gubernatorial debate held at Hoftstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
Kathy Kmonicek
Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo appear onstage together during a Get Out the Vote Rally, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2010 in New York. Clinton endorsed Coumo during the rally. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo, left, is introduced by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., during a rally in New York, Monday, Nov. 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
New York Governor-elect Andrew Cuomo, center, gestures with his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, left, and his mother Matilda, right, before giving his victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, is sworn in by Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman during a private ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Albany, N.Y. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. Cuomo's girlfriend Sandra Lee holds the Bible as his daughter Michaela Cuomo looks on. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the War Room at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2011. (AP Photo/Nathaniel Brooks, Pool)
Nathaniel Brooks
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, holds the Halas Trophy, while New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, center, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy as New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, right, waves to the crowd during a ticker-tape parade celebrating the team's NFL football Super Bowl XLVI championship, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012, in New York. The Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 on Sunday, Feb. 5, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his remarks during 10th anniversary ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial, Sunday Sept. 11, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Allan Tannenbaum, Pool)
Allan Tannenbaum
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a Buffalo Bills football helmet that was presented to him by Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy in the Red Room at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2013, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo was unable to attend a news conference in December announcing a 10-year lease extension between the state, Erie County and the Bills. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, left, greets New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after his public inauguration ceremony at City Hall in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, speaks as Vice President Joe Biden listens during a discussion on the state's rebuilding efforts following Superstorm Sandy in the Red Room at the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. The state has received federal disaster funds for relief and rebuilding, with an estimated $5.1 billion in the current fiscal year's budget. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives for his inaugural ceremony at One World Trade Center in New York, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015. At right is Sandra Lee, girlfriend of Gov. Cuomo. Cuomo kicked off his second term as governor Thursday with a pep talk, urging New Yorkers to lead by example through some of the nation's worst problems. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)
Craig Ruttle
President Barack Obama, accompanied by first lady Michelle Obama, speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after their arrival on Air Force One, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. (AP Photo)
STF
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media as his partner, Sandra Lee looks on after casting his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Mount Kisco, N.Y. A victory by Cuomo over Republican challenger Rob Astorino on Tuesday would make him the first Democratic governor since his father, Mario Cuomo, to win re-election in the nation's third-largest state. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, celebrates with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul after defeating Republican challenger Rob Astorino, at Democratic election headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. Cuomo is the first New York state Democratic governor since his father to win re-election in the nation's third largest state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Vice President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laugh prior to speaking at a labor rally, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in New York. Cuomo is proposing to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
Former President William J. Clinton, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York state's Electoral College vote for president in the Senate Chamber of the Capitol in Albany, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink via AP, Pool)
Hans Pennink
FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appear onstage together during an event at LaGuardia Community College in New York. Cuomo has been mentioned on some lists as a possible presidential challenger in 2020. Gov. Andrew Cuomo may or may not end up running for the White House, but he's already taking on the current occupant. Cuomo delivered a state of the state address earlier this week for two audiences: New Yorkers, who will decide this fall whether to give Cuomo a third term, and progressive voters across the nation, eager for a champion. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo answers a question as his Democratic gubernatorial challenger, Cynthia Nixon, looks on during a debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Nixon is mostly right in her claim that Cuomo allowed Republicans draw redistricting lines after 2010 census. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool, File)
Craig Ruttle
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Attending a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States are, left to right: former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend, TV chef Sandra Lee, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo meets a future voter before voting at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives on stage after being reelected during an election night watch party hosted by the New York State Democratic Committee, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center left, joins New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, center right, as they pose for a picture after signing a gun control bill at a ceremony in New York, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Cuomo signed a "red flag" bill, which attempts to prevent people who present a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or owning a gun. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Vice President Mike Pence, right, and President Donald Trump watch a video of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs the media during a coronavirus news conference at his office in New York City, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (John Roca/New York Post via AP, Pool)
John Roca
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool)
Hans Pennink
New York Democratic attorney general candidate Andrew Cuomo, left and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton celebrate their victorys in the midterm election in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MARY ALTAFFER
