Coach: Mother, daughter rescued after falling several floors

Varona said she has set up a letter writing campaign to encourage the family.

Edgar and Andrea Gonzalez were extremely involved with Deven's volleyball goals, the coach said. Her mom was like the team therapist, always listening and encouraging the girls.

Edgar is a kind, gentle and jolly father, Morgan said. After one tournament, he helped prepare a massive BBQ feast for the team. The family was about to leave for Orlando when the building collapsed. Edgar was so excited he'd been packed for two weeks.

“They're so loving, so supportive,” Morgan said. “I see a lot of (Deven's) strength coming from her parents.”

The tragedy has been difficult on the closeknit volleyball team, which met for practice Thursday night and allowed parents to participate. Everyone sat in a circle and held hands as they prayed. Many cried.

“Deven is such a hardworking and loving person,” her teammate Liyah Deveaux said Sunday. “We can’t wait for her to get back on her feet. We love and miss her so much.”

A GoFundMe site has raised more than $100,000 for the family.

“We’re really trying to help and be supportive, but we feel absolutely helpless that we can’t make it better,” Morgan said. “Every single one of us would be in there digging through the rubble. If we could be there, we'd be doing it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0