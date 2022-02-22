 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark near Bimini

Shark Bite Victim Rescued

This image provided by U.S. Coast Guard a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in stable condition.

 Uncredited - hogp, U.S. Coast Guard

MIAMI (AP) — A fisherman who was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas was pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after his mates tightened a tourniquet around his arm.

The crew from Air Station Miami lifted the man from a fishing boat near Bimini on Monday afternoon and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in stable condition, an agency news release said.

The 51-year-old man's mates on the Shear Water fishing boat called the Coast Guard around 12:50 p.m. Monday, saying he was losing blood so they placed a tourniquet around his arm.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

