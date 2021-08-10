Coast Guard: Seacor Power never received weather warnings

Mires said that VHF radio would pick up any distress calls from vessels that had encountered the bad weather, or they’d get word on their Navtex. But none came over that day. He said when he looked at the system, “it said ‘cannot print,’” Mires said. “My thought was probably the paper’s a little low.”

That wasn’t the problem, the Coast Guard commander testified.

What mariners who relied on the Coast Guard’s system missed were a series of National Weather Service warnings that afternoon that were pointing in the Seacor Power’s direction.

Philip Grigsby, the lead NWS forecaster in the area that day, testified earlier Monday that the storm's path would have been clear to mariners who picked up on those warnings.

“If anyone had appropriate situational awareness, I would say they should have been aware of the thunderstorms approaching,” he said.

Grigsby described a one-two punch of violent weather.

First came the thunderstorm, he said, then an unusually potent “wake low” — a compact, circular low-pressure system that shows up in the region a few times a year. He said it packed winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and lasted into the following morning, stirring the seas higher and obstructing rescue efforts.