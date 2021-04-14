Coast Guard search: 12 missing in ship capsize off Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard kept searching for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday, hours after six other crew members were pulled from rough seas following the capsizing of their commercial platform vessel during a “microburst” of bad weather.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement that it was among several vessels responding to an area of the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon after the 129-foot (39-meter) Seacor Power overturned. A search plane also flew in to assist.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III confirmed that 18 people were on board before the vessel took on water in rough seas.

“The hope is that we can bring the other 12 home alive,” Chaisson said by phone Wednesday morning as he traveled to Port Fourchon, where he said families of the crew members had begun to gather last night, seeking any information they could.

“We continue to pray for the 18 men who were on that vessel as well as their families,” Chaisson said. The vessel's manifest described 18 crew members on board, he added.

The search was ongoing by sea and from the air, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said.