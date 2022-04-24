 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coast Guard suspends search of 3 missing kids in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for three missing children near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water Saturday evening just before sunset.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander, said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

WDSU-TV reported that as the Coast Guard began looking for the children at dusk, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority suspended service of its Algiers-Canal Street ferry, hoping to clear the search area. Service remained suspended through Sunday morning.

Rescue crews, including New Orleans police and fire departments, searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

