Cocktail hour with the meteorologists | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Our guest this week is Mike Augustyniak, Director of Meteorology for WCCO-TV, the CBS affiliate in the Twin Cities. He joins us to talk about the recent cold weather, what happens at the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference (the largest in America), how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

More about this episode

