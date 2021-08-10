'CODA': A landmark crowd-pleaser for a year light on crowds

“I’m telling people: Turn the sound off when you watch those promotional materials. Think about what it’s like to be in the deaf community watching that trailer,” says Heder, who will next direct a biopic on disability rights activist (and “Crip Camp” star) Judith Heumann.

“I feel like my life has been enriched through my exposure to this community," Heder adds. "I sign with my kids all the time now. It’s become our secret family language when I want to tell my daughter something across the room.”

Few had a steeper learning curve than Jones, who had to get familiar enough with sign language that she looked like she's done it all her life — all while learning a very foreign culture to the young British actor.

“It was the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” Jones says. “I had to be a fisher girl and I’ve never stepped on a fishing boat. Siân sent us all out on that boat with fisherman for hours. And same with signing. I wasn’t allowed to use an interpreter, which I’m so grateful for because it made me learn faster. All of our interpreters on set were CODAs so it meant I could talk the in depth.”

Hearing or not, the Rossis of “CODA” are one of the more believable families lately seen on screen. The connection between the actors seems uncommonly lived-in.