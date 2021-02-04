‘CODA’ has loud message even when there’s silence

Matlin, who won the best actress Academy Award in 1987 for “Children of a Lesser God,” says “CODA” is “the full package” in portraying the deaf community on screen.

“No offense to the other projects that I’ve been involved in where there were deaf characters in them, (but) I found that since ‘Children of a Lesser God,’ there wasn’t really a profound exploration of characters being deaf, whether they were authentically deaf or the story was about being deaf or love in the deaf and hearing communities,” she said.

“For people who have never seen deaf people or have never even seen sign language and they think that the we’re all the same, that we live the same way, that we come from the same mind-set, we are not,” said Matlin. “We are as varied as people who can hear, and this is one facet of the deaf community.”

Heder and the actors say they hope “CODA” challenges Hollywood. Although diversity has been a hot topic in recent years, discussions are generally centered only around race and gender. Heder, who began learning ASL a year before filming, says the industry should shift from its tendency to cast non-disabled actors as characters with disabilities.