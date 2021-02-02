'CODA,' 'Summer of Soul' win top prizes at Sundance Awards

Questlove accepted his documentary grand jury prize and audience award from his car on the way to work and “CODA” director Sian Heder accepted her top awards in American Sign Language from her own home with her kids by her side and her husband filming. The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Awards were unlike any before and had filmmakers calling in from around the world Tuesday night to cap off the festival’s first virtual edition.

“CODA,” Heder’s film about the hearing child of deaf adults who is trying to carve out her own life apart from her family, won the top awards of the evening including the grand jury prize, the directing award, the audience award and a special ensemble prize.

“I’m going to cry,” Heder said. “The process of making this movie was so incredible and I think we all came out of the making of the film with so much love for each other.”

Her film, a breakout of the festival, sold to Apple TV+ for a reported $25 million. Heder had her kids and husband join her for the directing honor.