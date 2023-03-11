NEW YORK — Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush-money payments made on the former president's behalf, said two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation and his testimony is coming at a critical time, as prosecutors close in on a decision on whether to seek charges against Trump. Prosecutors sometimes save their most important witnesses until the end stages of a grand jury investigation.
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building Friday after meeting with prosecutors in New York.
Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Cohen has been meeting regularly with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including a day-long session Friday to prepare for his appearance before the grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in the matter since January.
Cohen declined to comment to reporters as he left the meeting, saying he'd be "taking a little bit of time now to stay silent and allow the D.A. to build their case."
The Manhattan district attorney's office, which thus far has declined to comment on the investigation, also declined to address whether Cohen would testify before the grand jury.
Prosecutors appear to be looking at whether Trump committed crimes in arranging the payments, or in how they were accounted for internally at Trump's company, the Trump Organization.
One possible charge would be falsifying business records, a misdemeanor unless prosecutors could prove it was done to conceal another crime.
Prosecutors last week invited Trump to testify before the grand jury — another sign that phase of the investigation is winding down. Inviting the subject of an investigation to appear before a grand jury is typically one of the last steps before a potential indictment.
Trump has the right to testify under New York law, though legal experts say he is unlikely to do so because it wouldn't benefit his defense and he'd have to give up a cloak of immunity that's automatically granted to grand jury witnesses under state law.
Cohen served prison time after pleading guilty in 2018 to federal charges, including campaign finance violations, for arranging the payouts to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from going public. Trump has denied the affairs.
Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 through his own company and was then reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as "legal expenses." McDougal's $150,000 payment was made through the publisher of the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer, which squelched her story in a journalistically dubious practice known as "catch-and-kill."
Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist March 4 after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference Oxon Hill, Md.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
The Trump Organization "grossed up" Cohen's reimbursement for the Daniels payment for "tax purposes," according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018. Cohen got $360,000 plus a $60,000 bonus.
Federal prosecutors said during Cohen's criminal case that Trump was aware of the payments to the women. The U.S. attorney's office in New York, however, declined at the time to seek a criminal charge against the then-sitting president.
Cohen, now estranged from Trump, has met with prosecutors 20 times through several iterations of the hush-money probe. In January, he gave his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors so they could extract evidence, including voice recordings of conversations he had with a lawyer for Daniels as well as emails and text messages.
Other members of Trump's inner circle have met with Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks, including his former political adviser Kellyanne Conway and former spokesperson Hope Hicks.
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
#40. 10162 (New York, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)
- Population: 1,240
- Median household income: $96,555
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Eric Urquhart // Shutterstock
#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,435
- Median household income: $106,250
- Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)
- Population: 2,325
- Median household income: $65,435
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)
- Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)
- Population: 2,672
- Median household income: $45,703
- Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)
Jesse Wagstaff // Wikimedia Commons
#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,261
- Median household income: $74,700
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 1,681
- Median household income: $80,625
- Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)
An Errant Knight // Wikimedia Commons
#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,429
- Median household income: $95,000
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)
- Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,917
- Median household income: $45,898
- Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)
- Population: 3,066
- Median household income: $41,549
- Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)
Mahmoud Suhail // Shutterstock
#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)
- Population: 1,065
- Median household income: $47,583
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)
- Population: 1,100
- Median household income: $52,692
- Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)
Madereugeneandrew // Wikimedia Commons
#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)
- Population: 1,356
- Median household income: $36,845
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)
- Population: 16,331
- Median household income: $99,050
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)
- Population: 2,582
- Median household income: $68,373
- Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)
- Population: 2,128
- Median household income: $65,675
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Karin Hildebrand Lau // Shutterstock
#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)
- Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)
- Population: 3,691
- Median household income: $84,457
- Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)
Lewis Directed Films // Shutterstock
#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,678
- Median household income: $39,417
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Dick Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)
- Population: 6,029
- Median household income: $75,846
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,186
- Median household income: $42,567
- Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)
- Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,846
- Median household income: $58,269
- Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)
- Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)
- Population: 3,220
- Median household income: $83,401
- Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)
- Population: 1,005
- Median household income: $38,393
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
University of College // Shutterstock
#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)
- Population: 1,154
- Median household income: $59,107
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,438
- Median household income: $70,179
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)
- Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)
- Population: 3,632
- Median household income: $61,750
- Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)
Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB // Shutterstock
#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,042
- Median household income: $34,170
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Pmsyyz // Wikimedia Commons
#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)
- Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)
- Population: 4,435
- Median household income: $44,393
- Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)
- Population: 23,044
- Median household income: $122,715
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)
- Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)
- Population: 7,446
- Median household income: $33,121
- Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)
Richie Diesterheft // Wikimedia Commons
#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)
- Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)
- Population: 3,589
- Median household income: $109,883
- Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)
Lonnie Paulson // Shutterstock
#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,118
- Median household income: $57,237
- Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)
- Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)
- Population: 2,180
- Median household income: $50,393
- Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)
Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock
#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)
- Population: 6,553
- Median household income: $73,724
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Darrylpearson // Wikimedia Commons
#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)
- Population: 6,512
- Median household income: $91,352
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
Dale Kortum // Shutterstock
#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)
- Population: 2,988
- Median household income: $53,404
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)
- Population: 4,212
- Median household income: $116,250
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)
- Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)
- Population: 10,631
- Median household income: $141,328
- Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)
pisaphotography // Shutterstock
#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)
- Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)
- Population: 1,136
- Median household income: $105,536
- Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)
- Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)
- Population: 2,680
- Median household income: $45,143
- Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
Zip codes donating the most money to Donald Trump
The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump's political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.
Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a "red wave" to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.
Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected.
Exactly how the election results will affect Trump's fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump's largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than
$99 million on Trump's behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn't end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.
So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is
home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that's around 80% white and among the Big Aple's richest sections—there are exceptions.
Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township's zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only
slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.
In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump's continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to
distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms. Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.
Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump's campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)
- Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)
- Population: 4,460
- Median household income: $55,174
- Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)
Lesleyanne Ryan // Shutterstock
#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)
- Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)
- Population: 4,577
- Median household income: $59,970
- Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)
- Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,233
- Median household income: $60,833
- Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)
- Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)
- Population: 5,569
- Median household income: $38,143
- Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#45. 96027 (Etna, California)
- Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)
- Population: 2,273
- Median household income: $56,801
- Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)
Daniel Lane Nelson // Shutterstock
#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,388
- Median household income: $71,833
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Libroman // Wikimedia Commons
#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)
- Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)
- Population: 1,137
- Median household income: $67,679
- Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)
- Population: 1,665
- Median household income: $58,750
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)
- Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)
- Population: 6,406
- Median household income: $65,018
- Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)
Edit6212 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)
- Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)
- Population: 1,955
- Median household income: $53,207
- Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)
- Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)
- Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)
- Population: 1,135
- Median household income: $107,175
- Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)
A mcmurray // Wikimedia Commons
