Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near $100 billion

There were 43 million verified Coinbase users in 2020, with 2.8 million making transactions monthly. Its revenue more than doubled to $1.14 billion last year and the company swung to a profit of $322.3 million after losing tens of millions in 2019. It recently estimated that revenue rose to $1.8 billion and net income increased to between $730 million and $800 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Coinbase's fortunes are closely tied to Bitcoin, the biggest digital currency, and Etherium, another popular cryptocurrency. That relationship has been very positive lately: Bitcoin soared above $63,000 on Tuesday after starting the year around $29,000.

Coinbase earns 0.5% of the value of every transaction that goes through its system. So if someone buys $100 in Bitcoin, Coinbase earns 50 cents. If Bitcoin or Etherium prices drop, the commissions Coinbase earns drop as well, giving it some exposure to the digital currencies’ rise and fall.

In some ways, Coinbase may be dealing with seemingly exotic assets but it’s business model is particularly vanilla.

An organization that deals in cryptocurrency, which is often used as away around institutional monetary systems and control, is an odd fit for a publicly traded company, which must file quarterly reports with regulators.