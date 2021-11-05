 Skip to main content
Colin Powell funeral today; GOP blasts employer vaccine mandate; October jobs report forecast

Cold, winter-like start to the day for much of the east today as coastal flooding and rain impact parts of the southeast and the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history: 

TOP STORIES

Obit Powell

This May 5, 2006 file photo shows former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Friends, family and former colleagues are honoring Colin L. Powell, the widely praised soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state.

Powell is being remembered at a funeral Friday at the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden is expected to attend but not speak. Eulogists are to be Madeleine Albright, who preceded Powell as the nation's top diplomat; Richard Armitage, who was deputy secretary under Powell and had known him since they served together in the Pentagon during the Reagan administration; and Powell's son Michael.

Powell died Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19 at age 84.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Biden Virus Outbreak Vaccine

President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. 

GOP state officials push back on employer vaccine mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican state officials reacted with swift rebukes Thursday to President Joe Biden's newly detailed mandate for private employers to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, threatening a wave of lawsuits and other actions to thwart a requirement they see as a stark example of government overreach.

At least two conservative groups moved quickly to file lawsuits against the workplace safety mandate, and a growing roster of GOP governors and attorneys general said more lawsuits were on the way as soon as Friday. Some Republican-led states had already passed laws or executive orders intended to protect employers that may not want to comply.

“This rule is garbage,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, said Thursday through a spokesperson.

***

Unemployment Benefits

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed in Downers Grove, Ill., on June 24, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. 

October jobs report is expected to show a pickup in hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two disappointing months of hiring, a key question overhanging Friday's U.S. jobs report for October will be whether companies found more success this time in filling millions of open positions.

Economists have forecast that employers added roughly 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by the data provider FactSet. That would be a stronger showing than the average monthly gain of 280,000 in August and September, though well below the vigorous increases of about 1 million jobs each in June and July. The unemployment rate is expected to fall from 4.8% to 4.7%.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 5

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Maine Daily Life

A jogger crosses the Swinging Bridge over the Androscoggin River on a frosty autumn morning, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 5

Today in history: Nov. 5

In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity, and more events that happe…

Today in sports history: Nov. 5

Today in sports history: Nov. 5

In 1978, Oakland coach John Madden becomes the 13th head coach to win 100 games in the NFL. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

