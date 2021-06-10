Colleague of California shooter feared he might 'go postal'

The authority's statement described three other incidents involving Cassidy, including a July 2019 suspension without pay for two days. The authority said the action was taken for insubordination after Cassidy’s “refusal to follow company policy in signing out a two-way radio.”

Last October, Cassidy refused to attend a mandatory CPR training, citing concerns about COVID-19.

Last November, he left work without permission after he had trouble clocking in for his shift and, later, “improperly used a VTA two-way radio for personal communication, rather than for operational matters.”

In the two weeks since the shooting, questions have swirled about what might have set off Cassidy’s lethal rampage and whether there were warning signs.

Authorities have described him as a “highly disgruntled” employee at the Valley Transportation Authority, where he had worked for more than 20 years.

His ex-wife said after the shooting that he had expressed hatred and resentment of his workplace for at least a decade. A co-worker described him as an outsider who didn’t mingle with others.