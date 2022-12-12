College basketball coach arrested on assault charge, full list of Golden Globe nominees, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Dec. 12:

Chris Beard

Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he'd elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he had strangled her.

Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

Beard went before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing, wearing jailhouse black-and-grey stripes and his hands were cuffed in front at his waist. Beard was told he could communicate with the alleged victim but not in a threatening manner, was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called and was told he is barred from possessing a firearm.

Read more of the story here:

Golden Globe Nominations 2023

The nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday.

Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, two of the stars from "Lopez vs. Lopez," announced the range of film and television nominees as selected by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Favored Oscars contender "The Banshees of Inisherin" led the film categories, with nominations including best musical or comedy film. It stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The ceremony, which was not broadcast last January over controversy surrounding the HFPA, will return to NBC on Jan. 10. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host.

Get the full list here:

Nuclear fusion

For the first time ever, US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain, a source familiar with the project confirmed to CNN.

The US Department of Energy is expected to officially announce the breakthrough Tuesday.

The result of the experiment would be a massive step in a decades-long quest to unleash an infinite source of clean energy that could help end dependence on fossil fuels. Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the fusion that powers the sun.

Find out more here:

***

Get more on today's trending topics here:

Winter storm

Elon Musk

'The White Lotus'