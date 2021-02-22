Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs

In addition to the in-person instruction for students at these HBCUs, an online program also will be available to the general public and provide certifications in project management, cybersecurity and other business-related topics.

Morehouse President David A. Thomas said the new center builds on a long history of entrepreneurial spirit at these HBCUs and continues the schools' legacies of providing opportunities for economic and social mobility for their students. He said he hopes the center will serve as a model for other HBCUs.

“What I envision is for other historically Black colleges to join the CBE network so that these entrepreneurship centers are developed and connected across the country," he said. “Collaboration makes these programs stronger.”

James Johnson Jr., a professor of strategy and entrepreneurship in the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, said a well-planned entrepreneurship center can be a first step toward addressing the systemic barriers Black entrepreneurs face. Johnson said Black entrepreneurs face reduced access to capital, networking opportunities and generational wealth that could allow them to take the risks often necessary in starting a business. They also face racism when applying for loans or finding investors, he said.