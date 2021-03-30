Colorado boy brain dead after TikTok choking challenge, family says

DENVER — A 12-year-old boy from suburban Denver was in critical condition after his family believes he tried a TikTok challenge that dares people to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

Joshua Haileyesus' twin brother found him passed out in the bathroom of the Aurora, Colorado, family's home March 22, and doctors have told relatives the boy is brain dead, KCNC-TV reported.

"Told me the bad news that he's not going to survive, he's not going to make it," said Joshua's father, Haileyesus Zeryihun. "I was begging them on the floor, pleading to see if they can give me some time, not to give up on him. If I just give up on him, I feel like I'm just walking away from my son."

On Monday, a group gathered in front of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora to pray for the boy, who is on life support.

"He's a fighter. I can see him fighting. I'm praying for him every day," Zeryihun said. "It's just heartbreaking to see him laying on the bed."