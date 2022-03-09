 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.

Tina Peters, a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, was charged with 10 counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct. Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.

Over the past year, Peters has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Peters recently announced plans to launch a campaign for Colorado secretary of state on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The indictment made public Wednesday alleged that Peters and Knisley “devised and executed a deceptive scheme” and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people.

An email seeking comment from Peters’ representatives was not immediately returned. Authorities said an arrest warrant had been issued.

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

This version corrects that Peters was indicted on 10 counts, not 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

