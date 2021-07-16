Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

Hall insisted she spoke with media and attended a protest at Mark Redwine’s house in an effort to bring Dylan home.

“I figured he was safe because he was with his dad, and I was devastated that no one knew where my son was,” she said.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors doubled down on the compromising photos of Redwine, arguing the father-son relationship was in decline long before Dylan’s disappearance. Prosecutors also focused on comments Dylan made to family and friends about dreading the court-ordered visit.

Public defender John Moran said during his opening statements that Dylan ran away from home and suggested he could have been attacked by a bear or a mountain lion. He referred to an injury on Dylan's skull as a tooth mark.

A forensic anthropologist, Diane France, testified that Dylan suffered a fracture above his left eye. Two marks on the boy’s skull were likely caused by a knife or sharp tool at or near the time of death, France said.

Meanwhile Redwine's defense said in closing arguments that expert testimony had showed Dylan’s skull was still in a peri-mortem state in 2015. He said that means it retained elasticity and wetness, making it susceptible to environmental factors like animal scavenging for three years before it was discovered.