DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates offer competing agendas that couldn't be farther apart on energy, infrastructure and health care.
A day after Tuesday's primary, Republican Walker Stapleton lashed out at Democrat Jared Polis as a free-spending liberal out of touch with tax-averse Coloradans.
Polis cast Stapleton as someone who offers no fiscal solutions to Colorado's chronically underfunded roads and schools and its striking disparities in health care coverage
The two are vying to succeed centrist Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited. To do so, they'll be courting Colorado's unaffiliated voters.