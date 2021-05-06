Colorado GOP lawmaker who used racist term is reprimanded

“I’m thankful you agree to do your part to reset the decorum of this session,” Garnett told Holtorf before declaring that “discriminatory remarks, whether intentionally launched or carelessly said, have absolutely no place in this House.”

“Yesterday, the decorum of this institution was grossly breached,” Garnett said. “I'm sorry to say this is not the first time this session, but I’m speaking today to make sure it is the last.”

Garnett said he'd spoken with a lawmaker, whom he didn't name, “and I heard last night how this one word took a member of this body back to a place that they thought they had outlived,” adding that the "word took them back to a place that they hoped would never reappear, to feelings of a darker time.”

A chastened Holtorf apologized again from the podium Thursday but didn't didn't directly refer to his comments.

“I hope you all understand that I see all of you as my brothers and sisters, all created by God and all equal,” Holtorf said. “You all have my sincerest apologies.”

Holtorf was appointed to represent a district in the Eastern Plains when Republican Rep. Kimmi Lewis died of cancer in 2019. He was elected outright last year.